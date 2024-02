Gustavsson will patrol the crease at home versus Vancouver on Monday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Gustavsson has given up three goals in six of his last eight contests but is still sporting a 5-2-1 record. The 25-year-old netminder has firmly cemented himself as the preferred option between the pipes in Minnesota. With the Wild heading into a back-to-back, fantasy players can expect veteran Marc-Andre Fleury to get the nod on the road versus Winnipeg on Tuesday.