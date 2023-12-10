Gustavsson will get the starting nod for Sunday's road tilt against the Kraken, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

After some early-season struggles, Gustavsson has settled in over the last month. Over his last eight outings, the 25-year-old owns a strong .920 save percentage while allowing three or fewer goals in each game. Despite his impressive performances, he owns a 3-4-1 record during that span. Gustavsson sits at 5-7-2 with an .894 save percentage and a .326 GAA through 15 appearances.