Gustavsson will be in goal on the road versus the Ducks on Tuesday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Gustavsson will be in the crease for the first time since March 8 versus Colorado, a stretch of four games on the bench. The 25-year-old netminder will take the first game of the Wild's back-to-back, which means veteran Marc-Andre Fleury will get the starting nod for Wednesday's road clash with the Kings.