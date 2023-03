Gustavsson will be in goal against the Avalanche on the road Wednesday, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Gustavsson has been evenly splitting the workload with veteran Marc-Andre Fleury with each netminder taking four of the last eight contests. In his starts, the 24-year-old Gustavsson is 2-1-1 with a .916 save percentage. There is no reason to expect the goalie rotation to stop with the duo likely competing for the postseason starting gig.