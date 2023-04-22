Gustavsson will get the starting nod at home against Dallas on Friday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
As expected, Gustavsson will be back in goal after Marc-Andre Fleury started Game 2 on Wednesday. Gustavsson stopped 51 of 53 shots in a thrilling double-overtime win in Game 1. He posted a strong 2.10 GAA and .931 save percentage during the regular season.
