Gustavsson will start in goal on the road versus the Golden Knights in Game 2, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Gustavsson will look to even the series after being in goal for the 4-2 loss in Game 1. The 26-year-old netminder is expected to be the starter for the Wild throughout the playoffs, though they'll be in a precarious position in the first round if he can't snag a win Tuesday.