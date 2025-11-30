Wild's Filip Gustavsson: Guarding home goal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gustavsson will tend the twine at home versus the Sabres on Saturday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Jesper Wallstedt impressed with a shootout win over the Avalanche on Friday, and Gustavsson will get his turn in the crease to close out the back-to-back. Gustavsson has won three straight starts, allowing just five goals on 81 shots in that span. The Sabres have 22 goals over their last six games, going 3-3-0 during that stretch.
