Gustavsson allowed three goals on 25 shots in a 4-3 overtime win over Montreal on Thursday.

Gustavsson held Montreal to a single goal through the first two periods, but the Canadiens forced overtime with a pair of tallies in the third. However, Kirill Kaprizov's tally with just five seconds left in the extra frame gave Gustavsson his fifth win in his last six starts. After a rough start to the year, the 25-year-old netminder has gone 7-2-0 with a .936 save percentage over his previous nine appearances. Gustavsson is now 9-8-2 with a .904 save percentage and 2.90 GAA on the season.