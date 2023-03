Gustavsson turned aside the 26 shots he faced through overtime in Minnesota's 1-0 shootout loss to Calgary on Tuesday.

Gustavsson was beaten twice in four shootout rounds and consequently missed out on the victory. He's 17-8-4 with a 1.91 GAA and a .935 save percentage in 30 games this season. Gustavsson is going through an amazing stretch in which he's surrendered just four goals on 155 shots over his last five contests.