Gustavsson will be between the pipes at home versus Calgary on Thursday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Gustavsson is coming off a 24-save shutout victory against the Kraken on Sunday, giving him a 4-1-0 record in his last five outings, including a 1.21 GAA and .951 save percentage. With the Swede performing so well of late, he has relegated veteran Marc-Andre Fleury to a backup role, though Gustavsson's hold on the No. 1 job should probably be considered tenuous at best.