Gustavsson will defend the home cage Tuesday versus the Jets, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Gustavsson has struggled during the early portion of 2025-26, as he's lost four of his last five outings, which puts him at 2-5-0 with one shutout, a 3.34 GAA and an .897 save percentage through seven appearances on the season. The task won't get any easier against a Winnipeg team that is 6-3-0 and has generated 3.33 goals per game this year, which is tied for 11th in the league.

