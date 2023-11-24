Gustavsson will be in the home crease versus Colorado on Friday, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Gustavsson is 2-4-2 with a 4.15 GAA and .882 save percentage this season. He is coming off a strong outing, stopping 30 shots in a 2-1 shootout loss to Ottawa on Saturday in Sweden. Gustavsson had an outstanding 2022-23 season, going 22-9-7 with a 2.10 GAA and .931 save percentage. The good news for Gustavsson's fantasy managers is that his season took off last year just before Thanksgiving and the hope is that this year will be the same. The Avalanche are third in NHL scoring, averaging 3.83 goals per game.