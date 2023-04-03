Gustavsson will get the starting nod at home versus Vegas on Monday, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Gustavsson and veteran Marc-Andre Fleury have been going every other night since March 11 with the 24-year-old Gustavsson making his sixth start in 12 games against the Knights. In those prior five clashes, the Swede went 3-1-1 with a 2.54 GAA and .926 save percentage. At this point, the pair of backstops are likely competing for the postseason starting gig, a battle that could favor Fleury considering he's won three Stanley Cup championships.