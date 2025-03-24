Now Playing

Gustavsson will defend the road net against Dallas on Monday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Gustavsson has stopped 82 of 84 shots during his three-game winning streak. He has a 28-15-4 record with five shutouts, a 2.48 GAA and a .917 save percentage through 48 appearances this season. Dallas ranks fifth in the league with 3.36 goals per game in 2024-25.

