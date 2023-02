Gustavsson will get the starting nod at home versus the Panthers on Monday, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Gustavsson will make his fourth straight appearance for the Wild, having started two of the last three and come into the game in relief of Marc-Andre Fleury as well. In those trio of outings, the young netminder went 1-1-0 with a 2.11 GAA and .932 save percentage. Looking ahead to the rest of the campaign, Gustavsson figures to continue splitting the goaltending duties with Fleury.