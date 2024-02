Gustavsson will get the starting nod at home versus the Sabres on Saturday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Gustavsson has played in just one of the Wild's last three contests as it seems the team wants to start sharing the workload between the 25-year-old netminder and veteran Marc-Andre Fleury. Still, Gustavsson is 5-2-0 with a 2.80 GAA in his last seven contests and figures to remain the No. 1 option for the Wild the rest of the way.