Gustavsson will defend the home goal versus New Jersey on Saturday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Gustavsson came on in relief of Marc-Andre Fleury on Thursday, stopping all eight shots and gets the Saturday start. Gustavsson is 11-8-1 with a 2.27 GAA and .923 save percentage as he has been one of the top backup goaltenders in the NHL this season. He will face the Devils. who will be missing Jack Hughes (upper body) from their lineup.