Gustavsson will protect the home net against Dallas on Sunday, per Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Gustavsson has surrendered 15 goals on 127 shots during his four-game losing skid (0-2-2). He has a 29-18-6 record with five shutouts, a 2.55 GAA and a .915 save percentage in 54 appearances this season. Dallas sits third in the league with 3.42 goals per game in 2024-25 and lost 5-3 to Pittsburgh on Saturday.