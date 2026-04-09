Gustavsson will get the starting nod on the road against the Stars on Thursday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Gustavsson has given up four or more goals in three of his last four outings but still managed a 2-2-0 record. In three previous matchups with Dallas, the Swedish netminder is 2-1-0 with a .915 save percentage and 1.99 GAA, ratios he'll need to maintain if the Wild are going to try to push for the No. 2 spot in the Central Division.