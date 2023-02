Gustavsson will get the starting nod at home versus the Islanders on Tuesday, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Gustavsson hasn't suffered a regulation defeat in his last six contests, going 4-0-2 while posting a .944 save percentage. With the youngster performing well, he appears to have relegated veteran Marc-Andre Fleury to the No. 2 role, though the duo will likely continue to divide the workload with Gustavsson getting a slight edge in starts.