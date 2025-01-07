Gustavsson will defend the home crease versus the Blues on Tuesday, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Gustavsson recorded his third shutout of the campaign in Saturday's 4-0 convincing road win over the Hurricanes. The Blues have scored 2.76 goals per game, which ranks 24th in the league. The Swedish netminder has been spectacular in five career games against St. Louis with a 4-1-0 record, 1.82 GAA and .935 save percentage.