Gustavsson will patrol the home blue paint Tuesday versus the Predators, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Gustavsson snapped a four-game losing streak in a 5-2 win over Vancouver on Saturday, making 26 saves on 28 shots in the process. The Swedish netminder will look to continue putting his early-season struggles in the past, as the Wild have the rest advantage Tuesday -- Nashville lost to Vancouver by a 5-4 score in overtime Monday. The Predators also sit 29th in the NHL with 2.57 goals per game this year.