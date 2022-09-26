Gustavsson will guard the crease versus Colorado on Tuesday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports
Gustavsson is expected to play the first half of Tuesday's contest before Zane McIntyre steps in to close out the game. The 24-year-old Gustavsson was acquired by the Wild in the Cam Talbot deal back in July and comes into the season as the heir apparent behind Marc-Andre Fleury. While the Flower should see the bulk of the starts, Gustavsson should still play upwards of 30 games this year in order to keep Fleury rested for a potential postseason run.
