Gustavsson will get the starting nod on the road versus the Devils on Wednesday, Wild radio broadcaster Joe O'Donnell reports.

Gustavsson is coming off a 23-save performance against the Rangers on Monday in which he secured his second victory of the season. It's been an up-and-down start to the campaign for the 27-year-old netminder, as he has given up five or more goals twice in just five outings while also posting a shutout in the season opener. Despite the inconsistencies, Gustavsson figures to remain the No. 1 option ahead of Jesper Wallstedt.