Gustavsson will get the starting nod at home versus Detroit on Wednesday, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Gustavsson has played in just four of the club's last 11 contests but is undefeated over that stretch with a 4-0-0 record and 1.46 GAA, including his 35-save shutout over the Cancuks on Dec. 10. With the 24-year-old netminder performing well, he could be in line to steal a few starts away from Marc-Andre Fleury, though he'll be hard-pressed to take over the No. 1 job from the three-time Stanley Cup champion.