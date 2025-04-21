Gustavsson stopped 23 of 26 shots in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 1. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Gustavsson didn't play poorly, but the Golden Knights were able to put a puck past him in each period. The 26-year-old didn't enter the playoffs in the greatest of form, going 3-3-2 with a 3.04 GAA and an .892 save percentage over his last nine regular-season outings. The Swede will be the man for the Wild's playoff run, though they could always turn to Marc-Andre Fleury for a change of pace. Gustavsson will likely get the chance to even the series in Game 2 on Tuesday.