Gustavsson exited Thursday's game versus the Avalanche late in the third period after getting ill in his crease, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Prior to his exit, Gustavsson stopped 44 of 45 shots in what was ultimately a winning effort. It's all the more impressive that he was able to play that well at less than 100 percent health. The goalie will likely be on the bench Friday versus the Mammoth, as Jesper Wallstedt seems likely to get the nod in the second half of a back-to-back set.