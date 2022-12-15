Gustavsson stopped 16 of 17 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

The only blemish on Gustavsson's ledger was a second-period goal scored by Elmer Soderblom. Gustavsson had won each of his last five starts while allowing no more than one goal on four of those wins. The 24-year-old Swede has outplayed Marc-Andre Fleury lately, and if that trend continues, it may not be long until Gustavsson becomes the No. 1 option in Minnesota's net.