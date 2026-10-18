Head coach John Hynes said Sunday that Gustavsson (hip) is slated to miss at least another month, Dylan Loucks of The Hockey News reports.

Gustavsson was moved to long-term injured reserve earlier in October, so Sunday's update isn't particularly surprising. The 28-year-old netminder recently began skating on his own, but he still has several steps to take in his recovery before he's in the mix to return to game action. Jesper Wallstedt and Calvin Pickard should continue to handle goaltending duties in Gustavsson's absence.