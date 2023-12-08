Gustavsson gave up two goals on 17 shots in Thursday's 2-0 loss to the Canucks.

Gustavsson's three-game winning streak came to an end when the Wild were shut out for the first time this season. He's allowed just six goals over his last four starts, but he wasn't that good in a game where the Canucks struggled for large stretches while getting a couple of bounces to go their way. Gustavsson is now 5-7-2 with a 3.26 GAA and an .894 save percentage over 15 games this season. Marc-Andre Fleury will start in Edmonton on Friday, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Gustavsson get the road-trip finale Sunday in Seattle.