Gustavsson allowed three goals on 25 shots in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.

The Wild were able to dig out of a 2-0 hole in the second period, but Kurtis MacDermid beat Gustavsson for the decisive tally at 4:56 of the third. Gustavsson has lost his last five decisions, going 0-4-1 with 21 goals allowed over six outings in that span. The good news is he's allowed just seven tallies over his last three games, vastly outplaying Marc-Andre Fleury. The Wild's next game is a tough test versus on the road versus the Red Wings on Sunday.