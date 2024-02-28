Gustavsson allowed three goals on 28 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 home loss against the Hurricanes.

Gustavsson and the Wild had a 2-1 lead going into the second period but they just could not hang on. Pyotr Kochetkov turned away the remaining shots sent his way and the Hurricanes found the back of the net in each period to give Gustavsson a save percentage of .893. The consistency of Gustavsson has been concerning of late. One game he is allowing five goals on only 16 shots and the next he's making 41 saves. Continue to monitor his performance closely before committing to him as a reliable starter.