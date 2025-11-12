Gustavsson stopped 16 of 18 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Sharks.

Gustavsson was given a couple of games off to reset following a 2-2-1 stretch in which he allowed 15 goals on 143 shots (.895 save percentage). The 27-year-old wasn't able to make a one-goal lead stick in this contest, as Will Smith scored a power-play tally in the third period and Collin Graf netted the game-winner in overtime. Gustavsson is down to 4-7-2 with a 3.09 GAA and an .896 save percentage over 13 outings. It's too soon to say Gustavsson is losing his grip on the starting job, but Jesper Wallstedt has won his last two starts and could start earning extra playing time soon. The Wild will need both goalies this weekend in a pair of tough home matchups, as they are set to host the Ducks on Saturday and the Golden Knights on Sunday.