Gustavsson stopped 30 of 34 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Panthers.

Gustavsson's three-game winning streak was snapped by the returning Brad Marchand, who scored his second goal of the game at 3:00 of overtime. While the results have mostly gone Gustavsson's way lately, he's allowed at least three goals in each of his last six starts. The 27-year-old netminder is at a 17-9-6 record with a 2.62 GAA and a .908 save percentage over 33 appearances. Jesper Wallstedt has also had some struggles recently, so it's not clear who will get the nod for Tuesday's home game versus the Blackhawks.