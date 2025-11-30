Gustavsson stopped 30 of 32 shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Sabres.

Gustavsson's three-game winning streak, and the Wild's seven-game heater as a team, came to an end with this result. The 27-year-old played fairly well, but goals by Beck Malenstyn and Josh Doan in regulation and three Sabres tallies on four attempts in the shootout sent Gustavsson to the defeat. On the year, the Swedish netminder is now 7-7-3 with a 2.74 GAA and a .905 save percentage over 17 starts. He's been splitting the crease with Jesper Wallstedt for most of November, and that arrangement has worked well for both netminders, giving the Wild one of the strongest goalie rooms in the league this season. A four-game road trip is ahead, beginning Tuesday in Edmonton.