Gustavsson stopped 33 of 34 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Kings.

Gustavsson had a great outing, though his shutout bid came to an end at 19:39 of the third period when Anze Kopitar scored. This was Gustavsson's third straight win, and he's also started three straight games. Head coach Dean Evason appears to be riding the hot hand right now, leaving veteran Marc-Andre Fleury in a backup role. Gustavsson improved to 15-8-2 with a 2.11 GAA and a .928 save percentage through 26 appearances. The Wild have a favorable matchup next when they visit the Blue Jackets on Thursday in the first half of a back-to-back.