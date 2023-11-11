Gustavsson made 22 saves in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Sabres.

The 25-year-old netminder put together one of his best efforts of the season, but the Wild simply got out-played at five-on-five all night -- all three goals Gustavsson allowed came at even strength, while both Minnesota tallies came on the power play. He still hasn't let in fewer than three goals in a game since a season-opening shutout against the Panthers, and through eight appearances Gustavsson carries a stunning 4.64 GAA and .872 save percentage.