Gustavsson turned aside 23 of 24 shots in a 5-1 victory over Dallas in Game 3 on Friday.

Gustavsson has won his first two playoff games this year, stopping 74 of 77 shots in that span. He did surrender a goal to Luke Glendening early in the second period, but that was the only blemish in a commanding Wild victory. Marc-Andre Fleury started in Game 2 but struggled, allowing seven goals on 31 shots, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Gustavsson start again in Game 4 on Sunday.