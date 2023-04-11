Gustavsson saved 40 of 42 shots in a 4-2 victory over Chicago on Monday.

Gustavsson nearly lost this game despite his solid showing. Minnesota was down 2-1 late in the third period, but a pair of goals from Marcus Johansson followed by Gustav Nyquist's empty-netter changed the course of the contest. The 24-year-old goaltender has a 22-9-3 record, 2.06 GAA and .933 save percentage in 38 outings this season. Gustavsson has won five of his last six appearances, during which he's surrendered just 12 goals on 223 shots.

More News