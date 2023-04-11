Gustavsson saved 40 of 42 shots in a 4-2 victory over Chicago on Monday.

Gustavsson nearly lost this game despite his solid showing. Minnesota was down 2-1 late in the third period, but a pair of goals from Marcus Johansson followed by Gustav Nyquist's empty-netter changed the course of the contest. The 24-year-old goaltender has a 22-9-3 record, 2.06 GAA and .933 save percentage in 38 outings this season. Gustavsson has won five of his last six appearances, during which he's surrendered just 12 goals on 223 shots.