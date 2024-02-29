Watch Now:

Gustavsson will defend the road goal against the Predators on Thursday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Gustavsson was a little shaky in his last start Tuesday against the Hurricanes, allowing three goals on only 28 shots en route to a 3-2 defeat. He'll attempt to secure his 17th win of the season in a rough road matchup with a red-hot Nashville team that's won six straight games.

