Gustavsson will defend the road goal against the Predators on Thursday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Gustavsson was a little shaky in his last start Tuesday against the Hurricanes, allowing three goals on only 28 shots en route to a 3-2 defeat. He'll attempt to secure his 17th win of the season in a rough road matchup with a red-hot Nashville team that's won six straight games.
