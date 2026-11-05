Gustavsson (hip) will travel with the Wild during the team's upcoming three-game road trip, per Joe Smith of The Athletic.

Gustavsson has been sidelined since the start of the campaign due to the hip procedure he underwent in the offseason. His inclusion for the team's upcoming road trip is a sign that he hasn't had any major setbacks since being ruled out for at least another month in mid-October. His status will be monitored closely, and once he's able to return, he'll likely see somewhat frequent appearances in net, but he'll be behind Jesper Wallstedt on the depth chart.