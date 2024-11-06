Gustavsson stopped 23 of 27 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Kings. The fifth goal was an empty-netter with 3:46 left in the third period.

Gustavsson entered this game on the heels of back-to-back wins over the Lightning and Maple Leafs in his previous starts. While he spent more than 35 minutes without conceding in this one, he couldn't shut the door once Warren Foegele scored the equalizer late in the second period and conceded four unanswered goals the rest of the way. Gustavsson's overall season numbers look decent, but he seems to be trending in the wrong direction of late. He's gone 2-2-0 with a 3.51 GAA and an .869 save percentage across his last four starts. To put things into perspective, he went 4-0-1 with a .952 save percentage and a pristine 1.40 GAA in his first five outings.