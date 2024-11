Gustavsson made 22 saves in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

The Wild never trailed in the game, and Gustavsson had little chance on the two pucks that did get past him. The 26-year-old netminder has shaken off his rough 2023-24 campaign and is back in elite form, posting a 9-3-2 record over 14 appearances with a 2.07 GAA and .926 save percentage.