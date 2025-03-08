Gustavsson stopped 17 of 19 shots in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Canucks. The third goal was an empty-netter.

Gustavsson couldn't match Kevin Lankinen's performance between the pipes. The Canucks got a late goal from Kiefer Sherwood to make the difference, leaving Gustavsson with his third loss in his last five starts. The Swedish netminder is now 24-14-3 with a 2.60 GAA and a .914 save percentage through 42 starts this season. The Wild return home to begin a seven-game homestand, which begins Sunday versus the Penguins. This was just the fourth time Gustavsson has started four or more games in a row, and given the opponent, it's possible Marc-Andre Fleury is granted one more start against his longtime team for Sunday's matinee matchup.