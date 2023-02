Gustavsson kicked out 27 of 29 shots through overtime in Minnesota's 3-2 shootout win over New Jersey on Saturday.

Gustavsson also saved the two shootout shots he faced to secure the win. He has a 12-8-1 record, 2.25 GAA and .923 save percentage in 22 games this season. Gustavsson went through a rough patch, posting a 0-2-0 record, 3.09 GAA and .900 save percentage over his previous three outings.