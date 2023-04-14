Gustavsson stopped 27 of 31 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to Nashville on Thursday.

Gustavsson won his previous two games, during which he saved 77 of 82 shots. This was Minnesota's regular-season finale, so he completed the campaign with a 22-9-7 record, 2.10 GAA and .931 save percentage in 39 contests. There's a good chance Gustavsson will begin the playoffs as Minnesota's starting goaltender, but Marc-Andre Fleury is also a viable option.