Gustavsson stopped all nine shots he faced Thursday after replacing Jesper Wallstedt to begin the third period of a 6-2 loss to the Jets.

The two goalies have been working in a timeshare, but that arrangement may not last much longer. While Wallstedt has been struggling of late, Gustavsson has been locked in since the beginning of December, going 7-2-2 over his last 12 outings with a 2.13 GAA and .920 save percentage.