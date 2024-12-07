Gustavsson stopped 26 of 27 shots in Friday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

Gustavsson collected his fourth straight win in this contest. He allowed a deflected goal by Brock McGinn in the third period but otherwise controlled the game to defeat the Ducks. Gustavsson improved to 13-4-3 with a 1.99 GAA and a .931 save percentage over 20 starts this season. He's been one of the top goalies in the league and isn't wearing down under a heavy workload. Marc-Andre Fleury will check in to start Saturday's game versus the Kings, but Gustavsson should be back between the pipes to wrap up the road trip Tuesday in Utah.