Gustavsson made 25 saves in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Red Wings.

The 25-year-old gave up at least three goals for the third straight start, but a big third period by the Wild ensured Gustavsson came away a winner. He's put together an impressive December, posting a 2.08 GAA and .925 save percentage through eight appearances, and the surge has pushed his record to 10-8-2 after a rough start to the season.