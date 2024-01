Gustavsson will protect the home goal versus the Coyotes on Saturday, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Gustavsson was activated from injured reserve earlier in the day. He will return from a seven-game absence, though the team in front of him is still dealing with a number of injuries. Prior to his stint on injured reserve, Gustavsson had won five of his last seven outings without allowing more than four goals in any of those games.